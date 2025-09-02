Rohit Sharma Diet Chart: What food did India stalwart avoid and what did he eat to shed 20 Kgs?

Cricket VVS Laxman Poised for IPL Comeback as Rahul Dravid Set to Return to NCA: Sources By Indranil Basu Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 7:00 [IST]

Former India greats VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid are set for a reshuffle in their coaching roles, with Laxman likely to return to the IPL and Dravid expected to rejoin the National Cricket Academy (NCA, now also known as the BCCI Centre of Excellence) in Bengaluru.

According to sources, discussions are at an advanced stage that could see Dravid, who recently stepped away from his IPL commitments as Rajasthan Royals coach, take up a renewed role at the NCA.

The move is being viewed as a continuation of his long-term vision for Indian cricket, with a strong emphasis on pathway development, injury management, and grooming the next generation of players. Also Read: Kumar Sangakkara Set To Take Over As Rajasthan Royals Coach

"Laxman, currently heading the NCA, is now exploring opportunities in the IPL as part of a possible coaching reshuffle," a source informed myKhel.

Known for his technical insights and calm man-management style, the former India batter has previously been associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. His return to the franchise fold is expected to generate keen interest from multiple teams seeking experienced leadership in their dugout.

If finalised, the dual moves would mark a notable transition for two of Indian cricket's most respected batting legends. Dravid and Laxman, teammates for over a decade in India's famed middle order, have both played pivotal roles in shaping Indian cricket's coaching ecosystem in recent years.

While Dravid has been instrumental in mentoring young cricketers and guiding India at the senior level, Laxman has carried forward the developmental structure at the NCA. In the absence of Dravid, Laxman had also travelled with Team India as the acting coach.

The duo's potential switch reflects a strategic redistribution of responsibilities aimed at balancing India's domestic development with the IPL's growing demand for top-tier coaching minds.

An official announcement is expected once both the BCCI and the franchises - involved in talks with Laxman - formalise the details.

