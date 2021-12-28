Wasim Jaffer mercilessly trolls Michael Vaughan after England's decimation against Australia

England were bundled out for 62 in their second innings of the Boxing Day Test and lost the match by an innings and 14 runs to go 3-0 down in the five-Test series.

Jaffer - who is known for his witty posts on social media - took to his Twitter handle to take a hilarious dig at Vaughan, who has often been critical of the Indian cricket team.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Jaffer could be seen watching Vaughan's old tweet and sported a massive grin and giving the thumbs up with the tweet appearing at the bottom of the screen.

In 2019, India had been bowled out for 92 by New Zealand in Hamilton with Trent Boult grabbing a five-wicket haul. Back then, Vaughan had tweeted: "92 all-out India ... Can't believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days !!!!!!"

Jaffer's tweet went viral on social media and even Vaughan reacted to it.

Very good Wasim 😜😜😜 https://t.co/OemxRrG2IF — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 28, 2021

England's defeat in the third Test was the fastest for either Australia or England to have sealed the urn in the history of the Ashes which irked former captains Vaughan and Ian Botham. Vaughan - who led England to Ashes glory in 2005 - went on to say that it won't be surprising if the Joe Root-led side loses the 2023 edition at home.

"It's not easy in these times, the England side didn't have a great preparation but if you want to look for excuses, you can," Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

"For some time now, this Test match team has not been good enough. They've not focused enough on the Test match team, the focus has been more on white-ball cricket - and it delivered a World Cup (win in 2019).

"But we're not a good enough cricketing nation to take our eye off the ball in Test cricket and expect to arrive and play (in Australia).

"I would say with the group that I've seen and the way they're playing, I'd be amazed if (Australia) don't beat England in English conditions in 2023."

The 47-year-old Vaughan, who captained England to 26 wins in 51 Tests, said the English system doesn't allow "young players to develop and give themselves a chance of playing at this level."

"England are a long way short and it could take some even worse times - (Stuart) Broad and (Jimmy) Anderson are going to retire soon - before it gets better."

One of the greatest all-rounders of the game, Botham said England has lost its way. "I'm a little embarrassed," the legendary all-rounder told the Seven Network.