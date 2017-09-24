Watch: Manish Pandey's balancing act at the boundary ropes to get rid of Peter Handscomb

Indore, Sep 24: Indian cricket team's fielding standard has improved manifolds and a stunning catch from Manish Pandey near boundary ropes was a constant reminder of the same.

The Karnataka cricketer pulled off a stunning catch to convert a certain six into a wicket and got rid of Peter Handscomb off Jasprit Bumrah during third one-day international against Australia at Indore.

In an attempt to accelerate the innings, lower middle-order batsman tried to hit the bowler over the fence but match awareness from Pandey in the deep ensured Bumrah gets a wicket.

He made it look so simple which in reality was the other way round. Pandey jumped, grabbed, threw it in the air and then completed the take after a skip outside the field of play.

Earlier, opener Aaron Finch, playing his first game of the series, struck a fluent century before India bounced back in the last 10 overs to restrict Australia to 293 for six in the third ODI here.

Finch, who replaced young Hilton Cartright after recovering from a calf injury, made an instant impact with a classy 124 after skipper Steve Smith won the toss for the first time in the series and elected to bat.

Trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, the Australians desperately needed a top-order batsman to produce such a knock.

Exploiting a flat Holkar track, Finch added 70 runs for the opening wicket with David Warner (42) and raised a 154-run partnership with Smith for the second wicket. Smith (63 off 71) happily played second-fiddle during his partnership with Finch, whose footwork was impeccable.

He rendered the stock balls of both the wrist spinners ineffective, hitting four of his five sixes on 'googlies'. Finch, whose knock came off 125 balls, decorated his eighth ODI century with 17 boundaries including five sixes.