Cricket

West Indies blow sorry Bangladesh away in Antigua

Kemar Roach
Kemar Roach's sensational spell put West Indies in total control

Antigua, July 5: Kemar Roach's sensational spell put West Indies in total control against Bangladesh as the hosts dominated an eventful opening day to the first Test of the series.

The tourists were all out well before lunch as their desperate batsmen set an unwanted record, Roach posting sublime figures of 5-8 as Bangladesh were skittled for 43, their lowest ever Test score.

Windies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (88 not out) and Devon Smith (58) each passed Bangladesh's total before the first wicket fell to end a century stand.

Kieran Powell contributed 48 while Brathwaite was still at the crease at the close, West Indies finishing on 201-2 to give them an imposing advantage of 158 with so much time left in the game.

1
43699

A one-sided day was quickly set in motion by Roach, who took the first five wickets. Three of those came in the space of four deliveries in an incredible ninth over, as Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah all departed for ducks in quick succession.

The dominance continued with Miguel Cummins (3-11) taking the next three wickets while captain Jason Holder (2-10) claimed the final two, with the Tigers tamed in just 18.4 overs

Opener Liton Das contributed 25 but none of his team-mates joined him on double figures, meaning Bangladesh were out in the field prior to lunch in Antigua.

The Tigers needed to make early progress with the ball in order to avoid humiliation, but that never looked likely. Although the scoring rate was sluggish, the Windies eased in front before Smith went to Abu Jayed.

While Powell (48) fell just short of a half-century, caught off the bowling of Mahmudullah having hit seven fours, Brathwaite’s unbeaten 204-ball knock has his side on course to build a big lead before they have to bowl again.

Day 1 - Stumps: WI 201/2 (68.0 vs BAN 43
    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
