World Cup flashbacks: England vs New Zealand: When Martin Snedden scored a ‘century' with the ball in 1983

The 20-year-old had in the process broke a 36-year-old record of medium-fast bowler Martin Snedden who had conceded 105 runs in 12 overs at the Kennington Oval on June 9, 1983. The opponents were the same host nation - England.

Ahead of yet another clash between England and New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, it becomes relevant to recall the 'century' from Snedden, who will now be a relieved man however to have got rid of the baggage after three-and-half decades.

It was the first match of the 1983 edition and England captain Bob Willis won the toss and elected to bat. The Kiwis' opening bowlers Richard Hadlee (1 for 26 in 12) and Lance Cairns (1 for 57 in 12) did a decent job but Snedden, who came to bowl first change, left things in a disarray. Till then, the record of being the most expensive bowling in ODIs belonged to Lance Cairns who had once conceded 84 off 11 overs.

England batters hadn't gone off to a flier in that game. Graeme Fowler fell for eight while his opening partner Chris Tavare made 45 off 91 balls. David Gower too was slow with 39 off 62 balls and at 117 for three, it all came down to Allan Lamb and Mike Gatting to mend things.

The duo went after Snedden in a bid to accelerate the scoring and they added 115 runs in just 96 balls when Gatting departed for 43 (off 47 balls). The next batsmen that came in joined the fan as Lamb went on to score his hundred (105 off 102 balls) with 12 fours and two sixes. Ian Botham made 22 off 16 balls, wicket-keeper Ian Gould 14 not out off 12 balls and the late Graham Dilley 31 not out off just 14 balls.

Snedden also bowled a maiden!

The man at whose expense England rushed to a score of 322 for six in 60 overs was Snedden as he too scored a 'century' in the game. It is also to be noted that Snedden had also picked the wickets of Lamb and Gatting and bowled a maiden over too in his spell of 12. That might be the reason why Kiwi captain Geoff Howarth decided to continue with him even when Jeremy Coney gave only 20 runs in six overs and took a wicket.

New Zealand never had a chance in the game thereafter even though another Martin, the 20-year-old Crowe, tried to pull things back with a 97 off 118 balls. Snedden himself made 21, the third highest score for New Zealand in that game, but his team was all out for 216 to lose by 106 runs, almost the amount of runs Snedden had conceded!