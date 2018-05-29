Wickets of AB, Dhoni, Virat Kohli are the best of my career: Rashid Khan

"Getting rid of Virat (Kohli), AB (de Villiers) and MS Dhoni was very satisfying. In fact, I consider them the best wickets of my career so far. They are really good players of spin bowling so getting them out made it memorable for me," Rashid was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

In fact the performance of Rashid was so compelling, it made Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate him. The praise from the legend has left the 19-year-old a very chuffed person.

Pleasure buddy - was awesome watching your energy & skills ! Good luck in the #IPL2018 #final https://t.co/BHiv8sstcX — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) May 26, 2018

"When I got into the bus, a friend sent me a screen shot of the tweet and I was shocked to see it. I was thinking for like 1-2 hours before I could eventually reply. I really didn't know what to write, but finally I replied," said Rashid.

"The whole of Afghanistan seemed to have seen that tweet. Tendulkar is very, very famous there and everyone was surprised that he had such high praise for me. Statements like these motivate young players," he said.

Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn’t hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he’s got some batting skills as well. Great guy. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2018

"Now I think - As far as I know, after the President of the country, maybe, I am the person who is most popular in Afghanistan," Rashid said rather half-jokingly.

Rashid will be soon seen in action in India when Afghanistan make their Test debut at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru in June. The leggie said it will be a massive moment for Afghanistan cricket.

"It's a big match for us as playing Tests is a dream for every cricket-playing nation. All of us who are selected for that match will consider ourselves lucky. After all, we will be making history. And, it doesn't get bigger than the fact that we will be playing India in India," said Rashid.

But for the time being it will be much-desired family time for Rashid. "I have not been able to spend too much time with my family, finding myself with them barely for 15 to 20 days. But if I can continue improving my game and delivering the goods for my country, then it's worth it," he said.