Women's T20 challenge next month in Jaipur announces BCCI

The tournament will open with a clash between Supernovas and Trailblazers on May 6 while Velocity will lock horns with Supernovas on May 8. Each team will play two matches and top two teams and the top two teams will clash in the final on May 11. All the matches will be standalone games.

"The teams will comprise current and future stars of Indian cricket playing alongside a selection of the world’s best players. The combined strength of talent on display will showcase the quality of women’s cricket," said a BCCI release.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana will lead the three sides.

The full schedule for the Women’s T20 Challenge is as follows:

May 6th: Supernovas vs Trailblazers

May 8th: Trailblazers vs Velocity

May 9th: Supernovas vs Velocity

May 11th: Final - 1st places vs 2nd placed