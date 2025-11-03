How much Prize Money has India won after becoming Champions in Women's World Cup 2025?

Cricket 'Spectacular, Hats Off': Narendra Modi to Virat Kohli - World Reacts as India become Women's World Cup Champions By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, November 3, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India Women emerged as ICC Women's World Cup 2025 champions after defeating South Africa Women by 52 runs in a high-octane final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops stood tall in front of a sea of Blue in Mumbai. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starrred for the Indian team with both bat and ball.

Opting to bat first after losing the toss, India Women posted an imposing total of 298 for 7, thanks to a stellar opening partnership and dominant contributions throughout the batting order. Shafali Verma was the standout, smashing 87 off just 78 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes, while dependable Smriti Mandhana set the tone with a polished 45. Deepti Sharma's composed 58 and Richa Ghosh's late blitz (34 off 24) ensured a finish close to the 300-run mark.

South Africa's chase was anchored by their captain Laura Wolvaardt, who stroked a valiant 101, but she lacked lasting support from the other end. Deepti Sharma turned the game on its head with a brilliant five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/39 in 9.3 overs, dismantling the South African middle and lower order. Despite partnerships led by Tazmin Brits (23), Annerie Dercksen (35), and Nadine de Klerk (18), South Africa Women were bowled out for 246 in the 46th over.

With this triumph, India Women have clinched their maiden 50-over World Cup title, marking a historic moment in the country's cricketing history. The nerves, discipline, and all-round skills displayed in front of an electrifying home crowd capped a golden campaign, as India emerged as the undisputed champions of world cricket.

Women's World Cup 2025: World Reacts as India become Champions!

Here's a look at how social media reacted to India Women's stellar victory in the World Cup.

"Hats off to the world champion Team India. It is a crowning moment for the nation, as our team lifts the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025, elevating India's pride to the skies. Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls," wrote Amit Shah.

Sundar Pichai also reacted on the magnificent win of the Indian Women's team, comparing it with the 1983 World Cup.

Virat Kohli also took to social media and congratulated the women's team after their stellar victory.

"The girls have created history and I couldn't be more proud as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally. They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat."

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X and congratulated the Indian team.