World Cup head-to-head: Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan only time they met each other

The work is much easier said than done.

Historically, Pakistan have an overwhelming lead over Bangladesh with 31-5 advantage and out of those five Bangladeshi wins, four have come in the last five encounters.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have an interesting history in the World Cup as well as Bangladesh had beaten their experienced opponents first time ever they had met in the mega event in 1999 which also marked the Tigers' debut.

It is also the only time that the two teams have locked horns in the global competition. They were never put together in the same group since 1999 and did not meet each other in the knockout stage either.

Bangladesh bt Pakistan by 62 runs; group game; Northampton; May 31, 1999

Wasim Akram won the toss and sent Aminul Islam's Bangladesh to bat first. Akram Khan top scored with 42 while opener Shahriar Hossain made 39 and the debutants ended up at 223 for nine in 50 overs. Off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq took five for 35. Pakistan had a terrible start to their chase and lost half their sides for 42 before Azhar Mahmood (29) and Akram (29) put up some resistance. Saqlain scored 21 but Pakistan were bowled out for 161 in 44.3 overs. Khaled Mahmud, who took three for 31 after scoring 27, was the man of the match. It was Bangladesh's second win in the tournament as they had also beaten Scotland.