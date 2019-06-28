World Cup head-to-head: India lead Bangladesh 2-1

If India win their game against England on Sunday, they will go through to the semifinals and also make things easier for the Tigers.

If England beat India, then the July 2 match will become crucial for both the subcontinental teams.

India and Bangladesh have played 35 matches in all since 1988 and out of them, India have an overwhelming success rate of 85.29 per cent with 29 wins. Bangladesh have won only five while one game was inconclusive.

In their last five meetings, too, India have won four with the latest being the final of the Asia Cup last year. Yet, the rivalry between these two teams have been quite an intense one, thanks to the passionate fans of both sides.

At the World Cup, India and Bangladesh have met three times so far with India having a 2-1 lead.

However, it was Bangladesh's five-wicket win in their first-ever encounter in the 2007 edition in the West Indies that has made future India-Bangladesh games more absorbing fixtures.

Here we take a brief look at all India-Bangladesh match results at the cricket World Cup:

Bangladesh bt India by 5 wickets; group match; Port of Spain; March 17, 2007

Rahul Dravid won the toss and elected to bat in India's first-ever encounter with Bangladesh and it was a poor display from his batsmen. Barring a slow 66 from off 129 balls from Sourav Ganguly and 47 off 58 balls from Yuvraj Singh, none other Indian batter could rise to the occasion against a determined Bangladeshi bowling attack. Spearhead Mashrafa Mortaza took four for 38 while Abdur Razzaq claimed three for 38 and Mohammad Rafique three for 35. Ganguly and Yuvraj added 85 runs for the fifth wicket but once the latter departed, India lost wickets in a heap to get all out for 191. Three fifties from opener Tamim Iqbal (51), Mishfiqur Rahim (56 not out) and Shakib Al Hasan (53) saw Habibul Bashar's side winning by five wickets. Virender Sehwag and Munaf Patel took two wickets each and Mortaza was the man of the match.

India beat Bangladesh by 87 runs; group match; Mirpur; February 19, 2011

The two teams met each other again in their first game of the 2011 World Cup. The venue was Mirpur, Bangladesh, this time. Captain Shakib won the toss and sent MS Dhoni's India to bat first, hoping the script would unfold like it did in 2007. But India took this 'grudge' game too seriously. Sehwag slammed a majestic 175 off 140 balls while Virat Kohli, playing in his debut match at the WC, made 100 not out in 83 balls. India posted a mammoth 370 for 4 in 50 overs. Tamim scored 70 and Shakib made 55 in the chase and Bangladesh could make 283 for nine in their 50 overs to lose by 87 runs. Munaf took 4 for 48 and Sehwag was the man of the match.

India beat Bangladesh by 109 runs; quarter-final; Melbourne; March 19, 2015

Eight years since Bangladesh's stunning win, the two teams met once again at the World Cup and this time, it was in the quarterfinals in Melbourne. Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat. This game had its share of controversy as opener Rohit Sharma went on to score 137 after getting caught off a 'no ball' that the Bangladeshis thought had been unfairly given. India finished at 302 for six in 50 overs with Suresh Raina making 65. Taskin Ahmed took three for 69. None of the Bangladeshi batsmen could score a big knock as there were many 20s and 30s. The Tigers could only manage 193 with Umesh Yadav taking four for 31. Bangladesh were livid after the loss and accused the ICC of being partial to India. One of the ICC's top officials - a Bangladeshi - quit and even the country's prime minister expressed her disappointment.