World Cup head-to-head: Sri Lanka lead India 4-3

Virat Kohli's men are already in the semifinals and the upcoming game is only of academic interest.

However, India will look to maintain their winning momentum and hope that defending champions Australia lose in their final tie with South Africa so that they can make it to the top of the points table and play New Zealand in the semifinals at Old Trafford on July 9.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are out of the race for the semifinals and will only play for pride.

India and Sri Lanka have a long rivalry in ODIs as they have played each other 158 times with the former winning 90 of them. The islanders have won 56 while one game was tied. As many as 11 matches have remained inconclusive in the rivalry that goes back to 1979.

In their last five encounters, India have won four times as against Sri Lanka' one victory.

At the World Cup, Sri Lanka have beaten India four times while the latter have won three times and one game was washed out by rain.

Here is a brief look at all the India-Sri Lanka games played at the World Cup:

Sri Lanka beat India by 47 runs; group game; Manchester; June 18, 1979

It was India's worst World Cup and they even lost to Sri Lanka who were yet to become a Test-playing nation. Srinivas Venkataraghavan had won the toss in and asked the Lankans to bat first. Half centuries from Sidath Wettimuny (67), Roy Dias (50) and Duleep Mendis (64) pushed Bandula Warnapura's side to a total of 238 for five in 60 overs. Mohinder Amarnath took three for 40. In reply, none of the Indian batsmen could score a fifty with Dilip Vengsarkar top-scoring with 36 and opener Anshuman Gaekwad made 33. India were all out for only 191 in the 55th over with Tony Opatha and Somachandra de Silva picking three wickets each. Mendis was the man of the match for his 57-ball knock.

Match washed out; league game; Mackay; February 28, 1992

Aravinda de Silva won the toss and sent India to bat first. For the first time in his career, Kapil Dev opened the innings but didn't face any ball as rain intervened. The match was reduced to a 20-over affair a side and even helicopter was used to dry up the wicket. But as India started batting, it started pouring again and the game was called off. India were 1 for no loss in just two balls. Mohammad Azharuddin's side shared a point with the opponents.

Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets; group game; Delhi; March 2, 1996

Arjuna Ranatunga won the toss and asked Azharuddin's men to bat first in this group match. Sachin Tendulkar scored a scintillating century (a run-a-ball 137) while Azhar made 72 not out and India finished at 271 for three in 50 overs. The Indian fans' hopes were dashed as Sanath Jayasuriya came out after the break and went to the explosive mode at once. Sri Lanka were off to a stormy start as Jayasuriya scored 79 off 76 balls. Hashan Tillakaratne scored 70 not out and Ranatunga 45 not out to take Sri Lanka home in the penultimate over. Anil Kumble took two for 39. India played four pacers in this match and Jayasuriya's onslaught saw Manoj Prabhakar resorting to off-spin bowling and it was the final match of his career. Jayasuriya was the man of the match.

Match forfeited to Sri Lanka; semi-final; Kolkata; March 13, 1996

In an incident of utter embarrassment, the crowd at the Eden Gardens revolted against India's abject surrender on a deteriorating wicket against Sri Lanka. The authorities were forced to hand over the game to Ranatunga's men since the disturbance did not allow the game to be finished. Earlier in the day, Azharuddin won the toss and elected to field. Lanka though lost their two explosive openers in the very first over, De Silva (66), Roshan Mahanama (58) and a few others came together to build a good total of 251 for eight in 50 overs. Javagal Srinath took three for 34. India were going great till Tendulkar (65) was at the crease and once he was stumped off the bowling of Jayasuriya, India fell like nine pins. The crowd intervened when they were reeling at 120 for eight and the scene of Vinod Kambli leaving the field with teary eyes remains one of the most remembered ones in history. Jayasuriya took three for 12 and De Silva was the man of the match.

India beat Sri Lanka by 157 runs; group game; Taunton; May 26, 1999

Ranatunga won the toss and elected to field first and this time, the Indian batsmen paid back for their 1996 losses. Playing in their first World Cup, Sourav Ganguly (183) and Rahul Dravid (145) blew the Lankan bowling away and riding their mega tons, India reached a massive 373 for six in 50 overs, a total which was quite unthinkable in those pre-T20 days. Pramodya Wickramasinghe took three for 65. Jayasuriya fell early, thanks to a brilliant fielding off his own bowling by Javagal Srinath and barring a 56 from De Silva and 42 from Ranatunga, the Sri Lankan innings had nothing much to write home. The defending champions were all out for 216 in the 43rd over to lose by a huge margin of 157 runs. Robin Singh took five for 31.

India bt Lanka by 183 runs; Super Six stage; Johannesburg; March 10, 2003

Jayasuriya won the toss and sent India to bat first. The Indian batsmen made merry on a belter of a surface with a not-so-well Tendulkar making 97 and his opening partner Virender Sehwag making 66. Captain Sourav Ganguly made 48 as India finished at 292 for six in 50 overs. Muttiah Muralidharan took three for 46. Sri Lanka had a horror chase as five of their batsmen, including four in the top order, went without scoring. The Indian pace trio of Zaheer Khan, Srinath and Ashish Nehra ran through the Lankan innings and skittled them out for 109 in 23 overs. Srinath and Nehra took three wickets each. Srinath was the man of the match.

Sri Lanka beat India by 69 runs; group game; Port of Spain; March 23, 2007

India had to win this game if they had to qualify for the Super Eight stage since they had lost their opening game to Bangladesh. India captain Rahul Dravid won the toss and asked Mahela Jayawardene's side to bat first. A couple of fifties from opener Upul Tharanga (64) and Chamara Silva (59) and 38 from Tillakaratne Dilshan saw Sri Lanka making 254 for six in 50 overs. Zaheer took two for 49. India had a horrible start to lose three quick wickets with Tendulkar returning for a duck. Dravid waged a lone battle with 60 while Virender Sehwag made 48 at No.3 as India folded for 185 in 43.3 overs. Muralitharan took three for 41 and was the man of the match. India were out of the World Cup because of this loss.

India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets; final; Mumbai; April 2, 2011

The last time these two teams met at the World Cup was in the final of the 2011 edition. After a minor toss hiccup, Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara won and elected to bat. Jayawardene scored a magnificent 103 not out in 88 balls while Sangakkara himself made 48. A late-innings surge from Nuwan Kulasekara (32 off 30) saw Sri Lanka putting up a competitive 274 for six in 50 overs. Zaheer and Yuvraj Singh took two wickets each. India lost Sehwag and Tendulkar early and after the 83-run partnership between Gautam Gambhir (97) and Virat Kohli (35) fell, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni promoted himself to No.5 and played a memorable knock of 91 not out in 79 balls to give India their second world title. He had finished off the game by hitting a mighty six and was chosen as the man of the match. India won that game by six wickets.