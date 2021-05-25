Wriddhiman Saha, Prasidh Krishna join Team India in Mumbai after recovering from COVID-19; undergo quarantine

"Wriddhiman and Prasidh Krishna joined the bubble two days back after recovering fully from COVID-19. Mumbaikars like Virat, Rohit and coach Shastri have all now joined the bubble," a BCCI source confirmed.

"We can't have our players being away from their families for three months and that too in a bubble. That's never great for mental health," the source said.

WTC Final: Virat Kohli, Mumbai cricketers join Team India bubble, in isolation separately

With India set to travel to the UK on June 2, the Indian players - barring those from Mumbai - had started their 14-day quarantine in Mumbai on May 19.

Now, they have been joined by those players who stay in Mumbai and the bunch- led by captain Virat Kohli - is undergoing quarantine separately and will join the group before taking the charter to England.

The BCCI has planned things in such a way that those who entered the bubble late do not face any problem and can even work out in their rooms while completing the 7-day quarantine period.

"Kohli and the rest of the members who entered the bubble on Monday (May 25) will not straightaway mix with those who are already in the bubble. They will do a 7-day quarantine and then join the group before leaving for England. Till then, they will have all the necessary facilities in their rooms only," ANI reported.

The BCCI has made arrangements for players' training in their rooms putting cycles, dumbells and bars.

"Arrangements have been made so that they can train in the room. Cycles, dumbbells, bars have all been arranged for in the rooms so that they doesn't need to walk out and can stay in shape."

(With PTI inputs)