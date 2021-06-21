WTC Final: Virat Kohli dances to the tune of Dhol while fielding; video of India captain's bhangra goes viral

Southampton, June 21: India captain Virat Kohli's love for Bhangra isn't hidden from anyone. The Delhi cricketer is often seen breaking into the popular dance form both off and on the cricket pitch and fans witnessed something similar on day three of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.
It was during India's fielding when Kohli - who was positioned at slip cordon - started showing his Bhangra moves as the sound of Dhol reverberated in the entire stadium.
WTC Final: Southampton weather, rain forecast on Day 4 of World Test Championship
Indian cricket team fans arrived at Ageas Bowl in good numbers to support and cheer their team and with them, they brought several musical instruments to keep themselves occupied during the match and even entertain other spectators present in the stadium.
#ViratKohli dancing #WTCFinal21 #WTCFinal2021 #WTCFinals #WTCFinal #WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/OxfUdxFnVA— Harshit Singh (@im_harshit21) June 20, 2021
Meanwhile, the Bharat Army - an ardent group of Indian cricket fans who travel across the globe to support Team India - were heard singing a song dedicated to India captain Kohli on the tunes of the chartbuster song "We Will Rock You" from London's iconic world-renowned Rock-band, Queen.
Some Punjabi Dance steps by Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/T0IIRW8g4l— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 20, 2021
During Day 3, India were bundled out for 217 by New Zealand in their first innings with Ajinkya Rahane's 49 being the highest scorer from the side. Kohli - who batted exceedingly well on the rain-hit second day - couldn't add any runs to his overnight score of 44 on the third day as he was dismissed leg before by Kyle Jamieson. Jamieson - who plays under Kohli in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - ended up picking up a five-for in the first innings.
WTC Final: Ball that got Virat Kohli could have got any batsman, says Kyle Jamieson
At the end of the third day's play on Sunday, New Zealand had scored 101/2 in 49 overs and lost both their openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54).
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.