WTC Final: Virat Kohli dances to the tune of Dhol while fielding; video of India captain's bhangra goes viral

It was during India's fielding when Kohli - who was positioned at slip cordon - started showing his Bhangra moves as the sound of Dhol reverberated in the entire stadium.

Indian cricket team fans arrived at Ageas Bowl in good numbers to support and cheer their team and with them, they brought several musical instruments to keep themselves occupied during the match and even entertain other spectators present in the stadium.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Army - an ardent group of Indian cricket fans who travel across the globe to support Team India - were heard singing a song dedicated to India captain Kohli on the tunes of the chartbuster song "We Will Rock You" from London's iconic world-renowned Rock-band, Queen.

Some Punjabi Dance steps by Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/T0IIRW8g4l — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 20, 2021

During Day 3, India were bundled out for 217 by New Zealand in their first innings with Ajinkya Rahane's 49 being the highest scorer from the side. Kohli - who batted exceedingly well on the rain-hit second day - couldn't add any runs to his overnight score of 44 on the third day as he was dismissed leg before by Kyle Jamieson. Jamieson - who plays under Kohli in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - ended up picking up a five-for in the first innings.

At the end of the third day's play on Sunday, New Zealand had scored 101/2 in 49 overs and lost both their openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54).