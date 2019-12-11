Cricket
Yuvraj Singh most searched Indian sportsperson in 2019 in the country; Rishabh Pant second athlete in top ten

By
New Delhi, Dec 11: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was the most-searched Indian sportsperson in the country in the outgoing year 2019.

Yuvraj Singh, India's hero in the World Cup 2011, announced his retirement from international cricket on June 10 after a glittering career that lasted nearly two decades. He was the hot topic after announcing his retirement and became the first player from India to play in the Canada T20 blast.

Yuvraj made his India debut in 2000 during a one-day match against Kenya in the less fancied surroundings of Nairobi. The 37-year-old made his Test debut three years later against New Zealand. In all, he played 40 Tests and made 1900 runs at 33.9 with three hundreds and 11 fifties.

Yuvraj beats the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

As per the data released by search engine giant Google, the Punjab cricketer was the third on the list most googled personalities in the country in 2019. The list is topped by IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, followed by veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The left-hander was the player of the tournament when India won the 2011 World Cup at home after a gap of 28 years. However, a knee injury that he suffered during the Champions Trophy in 2007 and a battle with cancer post the 2011 World Cup diminished his impact as a cricketer. The last time he played for India was in 2017 against the West Indies in an ODI. He continued to play in the IPL and this year he appeared for Mumbai Indians.

Rishabh Pant second sportsperson in top ten

Young India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is the only sportsperson who featured in the list of top-ten most googled personalities in the country.

22-year-old Pant, who has always been a hot topic in the Indian cricket fans as well as experts, is sixth in the list of most-searched personalities in India. The talented left-handed batsman has been at the cynosure of all eyes whenever he steps into the middle to play for Team India.

Cricket World Cup most-googled sporting event

Cricket World Cup, the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet, was the most-searched sporting event in India while Pro Kabaddi League, the franchise-based Kabaddi league in India, is the second in the list. Surprisingly, the Indian Premier League (IPL) failed to make it to the top ten.

Hosts England won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in a nail-biting final against New Zealand. India's campaign in the showpiece event ended after losing to NZ in the semi-finals.

Wimbledon, Copa America, Australian Open stood third, fourth and fifth on the list. Indian Super League, the franchise-based football tournament in India, finished at the tenth position.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 19:37 [IST]
