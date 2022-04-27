Yuvraj Singh suggests Team India should groom Rishabh Pant for Test captaincy

In an exclusive interview with the newly launched channel Sports18, Yuvraj says Pant needs to be "groomed and given time", describing the Delhi cricketer as a player whose "game has evolved in recent years."

"You must get someone ready. Like Mahi became captain out of nowhere but they made him, right! Then he evolved," says Yuvraj who believes Pant can be the right man to lead the Test team in near future. "Keeper is always a good thinker because he always has the best view on the ground."

"You pick a young guy who can be a future captain, give him time and don't expect miracles in the first six months or a year. I feel you must believe in the younger guys to get the job done," he adds.

The former India star dismissed critics questioning Pant's maturity. "I was immature at that age, Virat was immature when he was captain at that age. But he (Pant) is maturing with time," says Yuvraj. "I don't know how the support staff think about it, but I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team."

Yuvraj revealed that in his conversations with Pant, he often cites the example of Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who made 17 Test centuries batting at number seven. "You already have four Test hundreds already and you can do that. In terms of best wicket-keeper batsman, I see Rishabh could be the future legend," says Yuvraj in the first episode of Home of Heroes, Sports18's newest offering.

Home of Heroes will be a no-holds-barred conversation with leading figures in Indian sport. During these interviews, some of India's leading sportsmen and women will reflect on their life and times as elite athletes and offer their perspectives on the key issues dominating their sport. Free-flowing, candid and intimate, it will invite the viewer to experience their sporting heroes in a new light.

Watch the first part of Yuvraj Singh's interview on Sports18 at 7:00 PM on April 29, 2022, only on Sports18.

Source: Media Release