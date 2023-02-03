Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live streaming in India: When and where to watch ZIM vs WI 1st Test Live Telecast

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, last played a Test back in July 2021 in a one-off Test against Bangladesh for a losing cause. Zimbabwe, however, gained some confidence this season with strong showing in the white-ball games as they won a T20 series against Ireland 2-1 and then share spoils in the three-match ODI series thereafter at 1-1 as the final game was washed off.

Added to that, Zimbabwe will look to make the most of the fact that West Indies have a low morale afte being thrashed by Australia in their last series.

The first Test will be played from February 4-8 while the second Test will be played February 12-16. West Indies prepared for the series playing a three-day warm-up match against a local outfit at the Bulawayo Athletics Club on January 28-30.

The match will also see former England international Gary Ballance return to Test cricket after six years but this time with Zimbabwe, who are his birth country.

Ballance switched allegiance to Zimbabwe cricket last year after he was released by Yorkshire Cricket Club for alleged involvement in racialism against his former teammate Azeem Rafiq.

Ballance already made his international debut for Zimbabwe as he featured during the home series against Ireland with 75 runs in two ODIs and 30 runs in one T20I. Between 2014 and 2017, Ballance played 23 Test for England, scoring four hundred at an average of 37.45.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details in India

Zimbabwe will host West Indies in the first Test match on Saturday afternoon (February 4). The match will be played at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo and is set to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Zimbabwe vs West Indies will be Live streaming on the Fancode app and website. Zimbabwe vs West Indies will not be Live Telecast on TV in India.