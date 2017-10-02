4 days to go: Playing in front of parents in FIFA U-17 WC is special: Players

New Delhi, October 2: The Indian Under-17 FIFA World Cup team players expressed happiness that they can play in front of their parents at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
Team captain Amarjit Singh sounded ecstatic: "On behalf of the Team I can say that the AIFF has already planned to get our families to Delhi and host them so that they can watch our games."
"Even during the AFC U-16 Championship in Goa (in September 2015), the AIFF had ensured that our parents were present during the matches and that made the occasion all the more memorable for us," he said.
The entire contingent, in fact, couldn't hide their excitement when they heard that the process to bring their parents to the Capital have already been on for some time.
"This is so motivational," Aniket Jadhav maintained. "It's a great motivation to have your parents around to watch you play in a World Cup," he said.
Sanjeev Stalin, who hails from Bengaluru said it's a "pre-Diwali gift for him."
"The last time during AFC U-16 finals all our parents were here. It's always nice to see your dear ones during the Championship. Thank you AIFF," he said.
Manipur's Mohammad Shahjahan admitted this is a "novel concept."
"I wasn't in the squad during the AFC U-16 finals but since then I have only heard stories from my teammates about their parents cheering for them. On October 6, when I step on to the ground, I know my parents will be the loudest cheerleaders. Nothing can be more inspirational for me."