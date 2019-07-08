Football

Madagascar 2 DR Congo 2 (aet, 4-2 on penalties): AFCON debutants continue dream run

By
Yannick Bolasie - cropped
Madagascar beat DR Congo on penalties following a 2-2 draw in Alexandria to book a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

Cairo, July 8: Madagascar's dream debut at the Africa Cup of Nations continued with a penalty shoot-out victory over Democratic Republic of Congo in Sunday's last-16 tie following a dramatic 2-2 draw in Alexandria.

Madagascar had defied all expectations by overcoming Nigeria on their way to top Group B and, despite the cruel blow of being pegged back in the 90th minute, they prevailed against opponents ranked 59 places above them in the FIFA rankings.

Faneva Andriatsima put the underdogs 2-1 in front with 13 minutes to play after Cedric Bakambu had cancelled out Ibrahim Amada's stunning early opener.

Chancel Mbemba redeemed himself for a couple of earlier misses with a late equaliser, but Madagascar came out on top in the shoot-out after neither side scored again in extra time, Marcel Tisserand and Yannick Bolasie both blasting over.

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
