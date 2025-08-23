Moyes Looks Forward To Everton's First Premier League Game At Hill Dickinson Stadium Against Brighton

Mohammed Siraj Is Go-To Bowler In All Three Formats: Ex-Sri Lankan Star Farveez Maharoof on India Pacer's Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025- Exclusive

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online?

Football Alex Moreno Joins Girona On Permanent Deal From Aston Villa Aston Villa's Alex Moreno has completed a permanent transfer to Girona, signing a two-year contract. The defender aims to bolster Girona's squad following a challenging season. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Aston Villa have announced that Alex Moreno has permanently transferred to Girona in LaLiga. Moreno, who joined Villa from Real Betis in 2023, has signed a two-year contract with Girona on a free transfer, despite having one year left on his Villa contract. The 32-year-old defender played 48 matches for Villa under Unai Emery, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Moreno spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he made 19 appearances across all competitions and contributed to their European qualification. His departure marks another exit from Villa Park, following Jacob Ramsey, Leander Dendoncker, and Leon Bailey.

Moreno is the fifth player to join Girona this summer. The club has already secured Hugo Rincon, Axel Witsel, Vitor Reis, and Thomas Lemar. Girona had a challenging 2024-25 season, finishing 16th in LaLiga and exiting the Champions League in the first phase during their debut appearance.

The Spanish defender might debut for Girona this Sunday against Villarreal. This match could be an opportunity for him to make an immediate impact with his new team.

On Friday, Villa also confirmed that Lewis Dobbin will spend the 2025-26 season on loan with Preston North End in the Championship. Dobbin joined Aston Villa from Everton last year and has previously been loaned out to West Brom and Norwich City in the second tier.

This move provides Dobbin with another opportunity to gain valuable playing experience in competitive matches. Meanwhile, Aston Villa continues to adjust its squad ahead of the upcoming season.