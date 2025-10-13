Football Ancelotti Endorses Neymar's Potential Return To Brazil National Team For Upcoming World Cup Carlo Ancelotti has expressed support for Neymar's return to the Brazil national team ahead of the World Cup. Despite recent absences, Ancelotti believes Neymar can fit back into the squad if he proves his fitness. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Carlo Ancelotti has expressed confidence in Neymar's potential return to the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup. Brazil recently secured a 5-0 victory over South Korea in Seoul and are aiming for another win against Japan in a friendly at Tokyo Stadium. Historically, Brazil has dominated Japan, winning their last six encounters, including a 4-1 victory during the 2006 World Cup group stage.

Ancelotti, appointed as Brazil's first foreign coach in six decades this May, has already guided the team to qualify for next year's tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Despite Neymar being Brazil's all-time leading scorer, he was not included in Ancelotti's recent squad selection. The 33-year-old hasn't represented his country since 2023. However, Ancelotti hinted that Neymar could make a comeback if he proves his fitness.

Neymar has scored three goals in 13 league matches for Santos this season but has struggled with injuries limiting his playtime. Although he hasn't provided any assists yet, he has created 29 scoring opportunities. Ancelotti stated, "If Neymar is in [a] good condition, then of course he can fit into the national team." He added that Neymar could play for any team globally if he's fit.

While Neymar approaches the latter stages of his career, young talent Estevao is emerging as a promising player. The 18-year-old Chelsea forward scored twice against South Korea. Real Madrid players Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior also contributed to the scoreline; both were coached by Ancelotti during his tenure at Los Blancos.

Ancelotti emphasised the blend of individual skill and teamwork among Brazilian players. He remarked, "Brazilian players have individual quality but that is combined with teamwork and movement off the ball." His aim is to maximise Brazil's performance and secure a World Cup victory. He acknowledged that no foreign-born coach has won the World Cup yet but believes there's always a first time.

The focus remains on preparing Brazil for success on the international stage while nurturing emerging talents like Estevao. As they gear up for future challenges, Ancelotti's leadership will be crucial in shaping their journey towards potential triumphs on football's biggest platform.