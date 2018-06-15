Football

Argentina v Iceland Preview: Messi enters last chance saloon as minnows make their bow

Posted By:
Lionel Messi set for possible last World Cup
Lionel Messi set for possible last World Cup

Moscow, June 15: Iceland's first experience of a World Cup comes against an all-time great perhaps facing his last chance to win one as they take on Argentina and Lionel Messi in their Group D opener.

FIFA World Cup special page

Many believe Barcelona superstar Messi needs to win the World Cup to rubber stamp his status as the best player in the history of the game.

He came agonisingly close in the 2014 World Cup, where he won player of the tournament but was unable to prevent Argentina from losing 1-0 to Germany in extra time in the final.

Fixtures | Group analysis

With goalkeeper Sergio Romero and forward Manuel Lanzini missing the competition through injury, the strain on the 30-year-old Messi's shoulders has arguably increased even further.

Messi is not the only worldwide sensation set to be on show in Saturday's clash at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Iceland having captured the hearts and minds of football fans around the globe during their improbable run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

Listos / Ready @adidasfootball!#NEMEZIZ #HereToCreate

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jun 14, 2018 at 5:26am PDT

Iceland's remarkable major tournament debut popularised the 'Viking clap' and coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, now in sole charge having overseen their European Championship run alongside Lars Largerback, is confident they can repeat those heroics on the world stage.

Slovakia were the last debutants to qualify and reach the knockout stages in 2010, and Hallgrimsson sees a path to Iceland doing the same despite being drawn in a group that also contains a talented Croatia side and Nigeria.

Team analysis: Argentina | Iceland

"If people still think it's a kind of Cinderella story, and that in some way we don’t deserve it, then they underestimate us," Hallgrimsson told The Guardian.

"The group is equal and I think that's in our favour. If or when – I don't know which word to use – we get through there's not going to be any opponent much tougher than Argentina, Nigeria or Croatia.

"It gives you the feeling that, if we qualify for the last 16, we shouldn't fear anyone."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Argentina – Maximiliano Meza

Meza, who only has two caps to his name, is expected to be named on the opposite wing to Angel Di Maria and will be tasked with providing width as Messi occupies a more central role in Lanzini's absence. He will be under immediate pressure to perform and could quickly lose his place if he fails to do so.

Iceland – Johann Berg Gudmundsson

There will be plenty of attention on Gylfi Sigurdsson, but Gudmundsson is likely to be just as important to Iceland's hopes of replicating their 2016 heroics. Blessed with an impressive left foot and coming off an eight-assist season with Burnley, he will hope to provide a creative spark for Hallgrimsson's men.

KEY OPTA STATS:

- Argentina have gone past the first round in 11 of their last 12 World Cup appearances, the only exception coming in 2002. In fact, they have won 12 of their last 15 group games at the World Cup (D2 L1), their only defeat in that run coming against England in 2002 (0-1).

- Argentina have also topped their group in each of the last three World Cups. They have also won their opening game in each of the last six editions.

- Only Bolivia (18) scored fewer goals than Argentina (19) in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

- Iceland have qualified for their first World Cup and their second major tournament after Euro 2016 where they reached the quarter-finals. Slovakia were the last World Cup debutants to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament (2010).

- At 334,000 inhabitants when they qualified, Iceland are the smallest ever nation to reach the World Cup finals.

Match kicksoff at 6.30 PM IST on Saturday (June 16)

Live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: EGY 0 - 0 URU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue