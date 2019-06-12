Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Argentina's Mercado leaves Sevilla to join Qatar's Al Rayyan

By
Gabriel Mercado
Gabriel Mercado is a welcome addition to Al Rayyan. Image: Al Rayyan Twitter

Bengaluru, June 12: After a three-year stint with La Liga outfit Sevilla, Argentina defender Gabriel Mercado has switched to Qatar Stars League club Al Rayyan.

The QSL club announced the signing of Mercado on their Twitter handle, where a picture of him holding a team jersey was also posted.

But the club gave no details about the contract duration or terms. However, Spanish media reported that Mercado had been handed a one-year deal.

"In our first deal for the new season, the club announces it has officially signed the Argentine defender Gabriel Mercado to be one of our foreign players for next season," Al Rayyan posted on its Twitter account.

In another tweet Mercado has expressed his desire to be a "necessary addition" to the QSL side

.

Mercado had been with Sevilla since 2016 and impressed enough to be included in Argentina's 2018 FIFA World Cup team.

However, he was left out of the forthcoming Copa America squad by current coach Lionel Scaloni.

Al Rayyan, who will see the return of Uruguayan Diego Aguirre as their coach for a second term, will begin their pre-season training next month.

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 17 - June 12 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 12:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue