Arsenal set to lose out on Norwich star, three alternatives

Bengaluru, June 7: Arsenal are reportedly set to be beaten by Aston Villa for the signature of Argentine playmaker Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City. It is claimed that Aston Villa are closing in on the 24-year-old who played a key role during the last season in bringing the Canaries back to the Premier League.
The Argentine playmaker scored a total of 15 goals while turning provider for 17 as Daniel Farke's side secured an immediate comeback to the Premier League and was awarded EFL Championship Player of the Season.
Arsenal losing out to Aston Villa for the signature of Buendia will be a massive blow to the Gunners and should be a lesson to their recruitment team that they must speed up the process of strengthening the squad. However, it is claimed that the 24-year-old was not their top priority.
Here we take a look at three players the Gunners could consider as alternatives of the Argentine:
Thiago Almada
Thiago Almada has been regarded as one of the biggest talents in South America for quite some time now and the technically gifted attacking midfielder has already been linked with several top clubs across the whole Europe.
In England, Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with the youngster but among them, only Leeds can offer him regular first team football. Arsenal can ideally target the wonderkid as an alternative to his compatriot Buendia and can get a potential world-beater in the Vélez Sarsfield man.
Pedro Gonçalves
Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Pedro Gonçalves has enjoyed a sensational season with the Portuguese giants this time out helping them to their first Primeira Liga win since 2002. The 22-year-old scored a total of 23 goals in 32 games from midfield that has seen him being compared to former Sporting star and now Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes.
The Portuguese international is bit of a late bloomer and formerly failed to make the grade at Wolverhampton Wanderers but now looks ready to make his mark in the Premier League and Arsenal offering him that chance could prove to be a wise decision.
Houssem Aouar
A player who has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few transfer windows, Houseem Aouar's stock has never been lower. Although he is still 22 years of age but the creative midfielder has possibly had the worst season of his career as he could score just seven goals while creating three for his teammates during the whole season.
In fact, the Frenchman started just 23 games in the season out of his 30 appearances and it is reported that Lyon are now ready to accept a lower fee for the French international and Arsenal should consider a move for the player they missed out on last summer.