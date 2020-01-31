Football
Arsenal add Cedric on loan to further boost defensive options

By Peter Hanson
Cedric Soares
Arsenal have made further moves to boost their depleted defence with Cedric Soares to join from Southampton.

London, January 31: Cedric Soares is to join Arsenal on loan from Southampton until the end of the season, the Gunners have confirmed.

The Portugal full-back adds further defensive reinforcement to a depleted Arsenal backline, which was also boosted by the addition of Pablo Mari earlier this week.

Cedric has made 138 appearances for the Saints since joining from Sporting CP in 2015 and spent time on loan at Inter in Serie A last term.

"For me, Arsenal are a top team. They are a very, very good club, with fantastic fans as well," Cedric, whose move is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, told the club's official website.

"They are known to be so well supported and for me, it's a pleasure to be here.

"Like I said, it's a dream come true because I always thought about coming here and imagined it, and seeing it happen is really amazing."

Asked about new Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, he added: "It's good to watch.

"I've been watching the last couple of weeks as well. You can see that something changed, definitely.

"There is a lot of work to do but definitely already his ideas have started to appear in the game, that is good. I am sure Arsenal will be very successful."

Cedric has made 33 appearances for Portugal, winning Euro 2016 and featuring at the 2018 World Cup.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League, a point and a place below Southampton.

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 17:10 [IST]
