Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wenger tried to sign Sancho for Arsenal, rules out Real Madrid move

By
Jadon Sancho
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he had attempted to sign Jadon Sancho before the teenager opted for Borussia Dortmund.

London, February 14: Arsene Wenger revealed he tried to lure Jadon Sancho to Arsenal during his time in charge of the Premier League side.

Sancho left Manchester City for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and the 18-year-old has flourished in Germany, where he has since become an England international.

He showed flashes of his quality in Dortmund's 0-3 first-leg loss to Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League last 16 at Wembley on Wednesday.

And former Arsenal manager Wenger said he attempted to sign Sancho before the teenager opted for Dortmund.

"I wanted to take him from Man City when he didn't get the games," Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

"I tried to lure him because he's from London. I tried to get him to Arsenal. He's one of the best players of his generation. He can dribble, he has the arrogance.

"There's something in there that is part of the big players. You can call it arrogance, confidence, belief; but it has to be there."

Wenger, meanwhile, said his hopes of coaching Real Madrid are "over" having turned down the La Liga giants previously.

The 69-year-old Frenchman's Arsenal tenure – which lasted more than two decades – ended following the 2017-18 campaign and he has been linked with various jobs since leaving the Gunners.

However, when asked about Madrid, Wenger said: "I have turned down Real Madrid more than once, but I must say now it's over for me.

"Yes, we live with our values at the time it was in the middle of the process of moving the stadium. I guaranteed that and I'm happy with my decision."

"I feel that if you ask any manager in the world they would say yes as they are the biggest club in the world," he added.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue