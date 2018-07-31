Atletico Madrid to bid for Giovanni Simeone

Bengaluru, July 31: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has made a bid worth £35million for his own son Giovanni, according to reports in Spain.
Fiorentina striker Giovanni, 23, has previously stated it would be a 'dream' to link up with his father at Atletico Madrid and it looks like that it could become a reality.
Spanish outlet Sport claim the bid was swiftly rejected, but the Atletico boss is determined to force through a family reunion.
The 23-year-old was linked with his father's club last summer when he moved from Genoa to current club Fiorentina. He has played in all 38 Serie A games for the Italian club in 2017/18, scoring 14 times.
That tally included a first career hat trick against Napoli in April, which he dedicated to his father Diego. Giovanni has previously hinted at a Simeone team-up.
He told Cadena Ser in 2016: "I would love to play for Atletico.
"Not just because of how the club has treated my father but because of how they have treated our whole family.
"They are a great club, very humble."
Giovanni, like his father before him, has built his reputation as a player in Italy after leaving homeland Argentina.
While Diego played for Inter Milan and Lazio at the turn of the century, Giovanni joined Genoa in 2016 before making the switch to Florence a year later and he is now forging a career in his own right.
The player is likely to serve as back-up to key starters Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa should he make the move to the Wanda Metropolitano.
Giovonni's arrival is likely to mean the end of Kevin Gameiro's time at the club with the Frenchman already becoming out of favour last season.
The Spanish capital club are also likely to sell Luciano Vietto this summer with the Argentine having struggled to make any kind of impact.
Atletico are having a brilliant summer transfer window this time around with Thomas Lemar and Gelsons Martins already being signed.