Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barcelona agree to sign Brazilian Emerson in July

By
Emerson
Barcelona will have Brazilian Emerson from Atletico Mineiro on board from July. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, February 1: La Liga champions Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old Brazilian Emerson from Atletico Mineiro for £10.5m and the right back will join the club in July.

The Brazil Under-20 international, who has made 23 appearances for Mineiro, will spend the rest of this season on-loan at fellow Spanish top flight side Real Betis.

The club also announced that Ajax's Frenkie de Jong will join in the close season, while Munir El Haddadi left the club to join Sevilla and Denis Suarez departed for Premier League Arsenal on loan.

Barcelona also reached a deal in early January to sign Jean-Clair Todibo of Toulouse, with the Frenchman initially set to join at the end of the season.

Barca issued a statement saying the 19-year-old would instead be joining the club immediately.

"Barcelona and Toulouse have arrived at an agreement for the French player Jean-Clair Todibo, with whom Barca had previously agreed to incorporate beginning on July 1, 2019, to instead join the Catalan club with immediate effect," Barcelona said.

"The 19-year-old will sign for the next four and a half seasons, through the end of the 2022/23 season."

Emerson is Barca's fifth signing of a busy January following the loan arrivals of Jeison Murillo and Kevin-Prince Boateng.

(With Agency inputs)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue