Barcelona agree to sign Brazilian Emerson in July

Bengaluru, February 1: La Liga champions Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old Brazilian Emerson from Atletico Mineiro for £10.5m and the right back will join the club in July.
The Brazil Under-20 international, who has made 23 appearances for Mineiro, will spend the rest of this season on-loan at fellow Spanish top flight side Real Betis.
The club also announced that Ajax's Frenkie de Jong will join in the close season, while Munir El Haddadi left the club to join Sevilla and Denis Suarez departed for Premier League Arsenal on loan.
Agreement with Atlético Mineiro for Emerson transfer; he'll join FC Barcelona on 1 July 2019.
Barcelona also reached a deal in early January to sign Jean-Clair Todibo of Toulouse, with the Frenchman initially set to join at the end of the season.
Barca issued a statement saying the 19-year-old would instead be joining the club immediately.
"Barcelona and Toulouse have arrived at an agreement for the French player Jean-Clair Todibo, with whom Barca had previously agreed to incorporate beginning on July 1, 2019, to instead join the Catalan club with immediate effect," Barcelona said.
"The 19-year-old will sign for the next four and a half seasons, through the end of the 2022/23 season."
Emerson is Barca's fifth signing of a busy January following the loan arrivals of Jeison Murillo and Kevin-Prince Boateng.
