Barcelona bring forward Todibo arrival

By
Jean-Clair Todibo
Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo was due to join Barcelona in July but will now play for the La Liga giants for the rest of this season.

Camp Nou, February 1: Barcelona and Toulouse have reached an agreement for Jean-Clair Todibo to move to Camp Nou with immediate effect.

Earlier this month, the La Liga champions secured the 19-year-old's services on a free transfer, with his Toulouse contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Todibo was set to join Barca on July 1 but the transfer has now been brought forward by six months at a reported cost of €2million, although terms have not been officially disclosed.

Viewed as one of the most promising defensive prospects in Ligue 1, Todibo has started 10 top-flight games this season and can also operate in holding midfield.

His contract with Barcelona will run until the end of the 2022-23 campaign and he takes squad number six, which was made vacant by Denis Suarez's loan departure to Arsenal.

Earlier on transfer deadline day, Barca secured the €12m capture of Atletico Mineiro right-back Emerson, who will acclimatise to LaLiga for the remainder of this season through a loan spell at Real Betis.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
