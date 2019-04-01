Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bayern Munich to face China in May

By
Bayern Munich
An end-of-season game between China's national team and Bayern Munich has been agreed, with the fixture to be staged in Beijing.

Munich, April 1: Bayern Munich will contest the Allianz China Cup against the Chinese national team in Beijing next month, the Bundesliga club have announced.

After the conclusion of their domestic season, Bayern will travel to Beijing to play in the fixture on May 29.

The match will see the continuation of a partnership between Bayern, sponsors Allianz and the Chinese Football Association (CFA), with the reigning German champions building academies in the cities of Shenzhen and Taiyuan to add to the one in Qingdao.

Beijing's National Stadium will play host to the match, and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is hopeful they can continue to aid the development of football in the country.

"Our club has been active in China for many years and supports the development of Chinese football through numerous initiatives," Rummenigge said.

"We are delighted to have our partner Allianz on board and look forward to making a sustainable contribution to Sino-German football relations together."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue