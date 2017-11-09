Del Piero gets a surprise birthday gift

Bengaluru, November 9: Birthday wishes poured in for Italian great Alessandro del Piero who turned 43 on Thursday (November 9).
The 2006 World Cup-winner himself tweeted an instagram picture of a childhood portrait he received as birthday gift.
"It's always so touching to see this picture... thank you, guys, awesome surprise!," said Del Piero.
Sempre emozionante rivedere questa foto... grazie ragazzi, bella sorpresa! #Birthday… https://t.co/xBsbiM6as1— Alessandro Del Piero (@delpieroale) November 9, 2017
Twitter was also flooded with birthday wishes Del Piero.
There's only one@alessandrodelpiero⚪♥— pina.dero (@pinadero50) November 9, 2017
Happy birtheday, Alex!
🎉🎂
🏁🏳🏴🏳🏴🏳🏴 pic.twitter.com/qlKbVgwm71
Un idolo, un campione, un capitano, un Uomo.— GoldBet Italia (@GoldBetSports) November 9, 2017
Tanti auguri #AlessandroDelPiero ⚽ #delpiero #9Novembre pic.twitter.com/OInpniMFDK
Il compleanno di @delpieroale. 43 anni e un solo grande amore, la @juventusfcen https://t.co/947f2gGCHz #DelPiero #AlexDelPiero #juve #9novembre #9Novembre #AlessandroDelPiero #Juventus #Juve pic.twitter.com/PbbIzpcHb1— Yuri (@yurz3stelle) November 9, 2017
Happy birthday idol, worldclass, gentleman... or simply @delpieroale 🎂4️⃣3️⃣ #alessandrodelpiero #birthday #ADP10 pic.twitter.com/yb58PzneDc— Patrik Kamanczi (@kampat91) November 9, 2017
#ExtraordinaryBirthday #AlessandroDelPiero pic.twitter.com/RZ8llgZuMG— Extraordinary (@extraordinaryit) November 9, 2017
Nicknamed 'Pinturicchio' after the Italian Renaissance painter, Del Piero had a stellar club career at Juventus, where he played a club record 705 matches in a two-decade stint.
The deep-lying forward later had also a stint with Delhi Dynamos in the inaugural edition of Indian Super League (ISL).
Even though Del Piero played only one season in ISL, players still look up to him. Irish World Cupper and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Robbie Keane who recently signed for ISL champions ATK said he had spoken to the Serie A great before taking up his latest assignment.
"When you sign for a new team, you obviously do homework. You speak to a few players who have played. I spoke to del Piero," said Keane.
A pure aesthete, stylishly picking his way through defences, Del Piero was hugely popular figure in Australia as well where he played for Sydney FC from 2012 to 2014.
In the following year, he was one of the Brand Ambassadors for the AFC Asian Cup which Australia hosted and won.