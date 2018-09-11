Football

Brazil have five world titles – Tite responds to Trump's joke

By OPTA
Brazil head coach Tite
Maryland, September 11: Donald Trump was in the firing line after Tite reminded the United States president of Brazil's five world titles as he responded to the American's joke about the Selecao's World Cup elimination.

Trump joked about Brazil's shock quarter-final exit at the World Cup in Russia following Gianni Infantino's visit to the White House in Washington last month.

While hosting the FIFA boss, Trump fielded a question from a Brazilian reporter before replying, "Soccer country… I think you had a problem recently".

Asked for a reply on the eve of Tuesday's friendly against El Salvador in Maryland, Brazil head coach Tite held up five fingers and told reporters: "My answer to Trump is that we have five world titles. Maybe, historically he might know better."

Brazil will face minnows El Salvador at FedEx Field following last week's 2-0 win over the United States.

Neymar was on target against USA in his first match as permanent captain of the South American giants, after Roberto Firmino opened the scoring.

If Neymar takes to the field on Tuesday (September 11), the 26-year-old will move level with Brazil legend Pele on 92 international appearances – still well adrift of Cafu's 142-cap record.

Discussing Neymar – who is third behind Pele's 77-goal record with 58 of his town – Tite said: "All these records are important. I believe the athlete seeks this within the context. But also have that recognition.

"Having recognition is not a sin, growing up is no sin, be star is not a sin, have technical skills is not a sin. To evolve in what is wrong is also a process of maturing. I'm not defending anyone. I'm giving the opportunity to reinvent and grow. Just like I gave myself. All we have.

"Neymar has important and extraordinary records. And he also has a solidarity side that he will gradually show. He should only participate in a part of the game tomorrow. Why? Because we have to manage some important situations and factors. First: the Brazilian team has to play well and win. Play well and win."

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 9:40 [IST]
