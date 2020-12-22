Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs Manchester City: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Starting XI, Timings

New Delhi, December 22: It will be a battle of Master and the Pupil as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will travel to London to face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. With both sides currently not performing in the league as per their expectations, they will be desperate to secure the way to some other silverware this season. While Manchester City will enter the clash on the back of 1-0 win against Southampton, Arsenal will be coming on the back of 2-1 loss to Ancelotti's Everton in Premier League.
Manchester City currently sit at 7th in the league table, and Gunners are currently closer to relegation than the title as they are at 15th position in the points tally. Entering the game, it will be exciting to see how the sides lineup as they also have to save players from fatigue and injury with Boxing Day fixtures not very far.
Team News
Arsenal:
North Londoners have got a bad start to the domestic season and they will try to compensate that with performance in other competitions. Entering the game, Arsenal will be missing their key goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, midfielder Thomas Partey, and winger Reiss Nelson. With Aubameyang and Partey out, Arteta has a big task at his hands and he will try to play a cautious game.
Manchester City:
Major missing for Manchester City in this game will be their centre backs, Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia. Apart from them, Guardiola will also have to be without striker Gabriel Jesus. Fortunately enough, the squad has got all of these positions covered as striker Sergio Aguero has returned from injury, and backup defenders Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and John Stones have been getting game time as well for quite some time now. We can hope Guardiola to go full-throttle against Arsenal.
Analysis:
While both Arteta and Guardiola try to set up their teams for attacking and pinpoint passing play, the recent weeks have shown Arteta being more inclined towards pragmatic football. Entering in this game, he will try to continue with recent style if Gunners want to salvage something out of the game. On the other hand, Guardiola will go for maximum points from the game.
With a weakened pragmatic playing Arsenal coming up against well-drilled Manchester City, odds of winning this game are more in the favour of master overwhelming his pupil. For the Fantasy Team, it is recommended to have maximum players from Manchester City and have few select potential goal scorers from Arsenal.
Team 1:
Captain: Kevin de Bruyne
Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling
Team 2:
Captain: Kevin de Bruyne
Vice-Captain: Phil Foden
Probable Playing XI
Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka; Willian, Pepe, Lacazette
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Silva, Rodri, de Bruyne; Foden, Aguero, Sterling
Best 14
Goalkeepers: Ederson, Leno
Defenders: Bellerin, Walker, Mendy, Stones
Midfielders: Saka, de Bruyne, Silva, Foden
Forwards: Pepe, Willian, Sterling, Aguero.