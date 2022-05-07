Chelsea 2-2 Wolves: Coady stuns Blues with stoppage-time equaliser

London, May 7: Conor Coady scored with almost the last touch of the game as Wolves fought back to draw 2-2 with Chelsea on the day a £4.25billion sale of the Blues was agreed.
Todd Boehly, who leads the consortium that will complete a takeover later this month, was in attendance at Stamford Bridge as Romelu Lukaku scored his first Premier League goals since a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on December 29 to put the hosts 2-0 up before the hour mark.
Substitute Trinaco set up a dramatic finale, though, with a sumptuous goal 11 minutes from full-time.
Coady then popped up in the seventh minute of stoppage time to head home Chiquinho's cross and seal the most unlikely of points for the visitors.