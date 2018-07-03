Chelsea and Juventus working on sensational swap deal

Bengaluru, July 3: Chelsea and Juventus have been linked with a sensational swap deal by the Italian media outlets.
Incoming Blues manager Maurizio Sarri is interested in Argentinian hitman Gonzalo Higuain, while Juventus would happily take Alvaro Morata back at Turin as per the reports.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, who had the story on their front page on Monday (July 2), Chelsea are the team pursuing the deal and Juventus are also keen on it.
The reports also claim that although transfer mogul Marina Granovskaia is yet to contact Juve counterpart Beppe Marotta, however, agents and intermediaries are already attempting to get negotiations underway.
Juventus value Higuain, 30, at between £55-60million, a similar fee to what Morata, 25, would fetch considering his struggles at Stamford Bridge in the second half of the campaign.
Gazzetta report that both clubs would view the deal as a win-win, with Chelsea getting a proven goalscorer to lead their attack and Juventus getting a player who already knows how to play in Max Allegri's system and also much younger.
The Blues are also linked with a move for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, but that deal would have no bearing on this one.
Sarri is also likely to get in a few more players from Italy whom he knows closely and will suit his system well. Dries Mertens could follow the Napoli manager as per reports and Kalidou Koulibaly is linked as well.
Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to be appointed in SW6 this week. The Blues have held talks with the 59-year-old and his arrival will come sooner rather than later.
Roman Abramovich will have to pay Napoli £4.5million in compensation as Sarri remains under contract with the Serie A club, despite Carlo Ancelotti replacing him weeks ago. Antonio Conte's long-awaited exit is now seems like only a matter of time.
