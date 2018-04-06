Chelsea prepare massive deal for Hazard to ward off Real Madrid

Bengaluru, April 6: Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay their star player Eden Hazard £300,000-a-week in order to stop him joining Real Madrid.
Spanish newspaper Sport claims Roman Abramovich is desperate to keep the talismanic winger at Stamford Bridge this summer.
And despite Real Madrid apparently being ready to submit an £87million bid after the World Cup, Chelsea will pull out all the stops in order to hang on to their main man.
Hazard has been a long-target of the Los Blancos and following a disappointing season in the La Liga, the Spanish capital club are looking to bolster their team with world class players.
Apart from Hazard, the likes of Salah, Kane, Dybala, Lewandowski and a few more have also been linked.
Hazard is already the top earner in West London, pocketing £200,000-a-week.
His contract runs until 2020 and this summer could be decisive regarding his future.
The Belgian is comfortable at Chelsea but has made no secret of his admiration for Real Madrid, as well as their boss Zinedine Zidane.
Antonio Conte is likely to leave at the end of the season after falling out with Chelsea’s hierarchy.
And Hazard could be stuck in no-man’s land as he once again waits to discover who his new manager will be and what role he’ll be taking up in the new system.
Real Madrid could likely pay the same wages on offer at Chelsea, although they may have to offload a couple of players beforehand.
But the final decision rests with Hazard, who knows all eyes will be on him when he leads Belgium out in Russia this summer.
Hazard has not scored in his last seven games and failed to make an impact during Chelsea's two-legged Champions League defeat to Barcelona.
It is the perfect time for him to make his big move or else the opportunity might never come in future as he is now 27 years of age.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.