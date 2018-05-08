Chelsea star Hazard dismisses Manchester United interest

Bengaluru, May 8: Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has insisted that there’s “no chance” that he’ll join rivals Manchester United.
The Chelsea star has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and the Red Devils have also been linked with a move for the Belgian dazzler.
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be extremely interested in the Chelsea playmaker too.
But Hazard made it perfectly clear to fans that he wasn’t prepared to leave the Blues for their Premier League rivals during a Q&A session.
The Belgian was getting his hair cut while taking questions from supporters when someone asked if he fancied a move to Old Trafford.
It made Hazard laugh before responding: “Come to United? No chance. Chelsea baby.”
Real Madrid are believed to be long-term admirers of Hazard and we might see the Los Blancos finally making it known by making a bid for the former Lille star.
Zinedine Zidane is reporedly happy with his squad but Florentino Perez reportedly wants to spend a fortune this summer after seeing Barcelona easily outcasting them in the La Liga.
Zidane is on course of making history though if Real Madrid can outclass Liverpool in the Champions League final later this month.
Zidane will be the first manager to achieve such a feet if his side manages to complete a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs.
But, it is still likely that Real Madrid will spend big in the summer.
Meanwhile, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been given a boost in his pursuit of Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri.
The Italian gaffer is believed to be Chelsea’s top choice to replace Antonio Conte.
And Sarri has now revealed that he could leave Naples after seemingly losing out to Juventus in the Serie A title race.
Sarri said: “If the president is not happy, I’m sorry and he can always take to the exit option he has. If I have to leave, it’s not for what the president has said.
“There is a contract that has a clause worth £7million. We have 11 days to evaluate the situation. If the era is over, that’s down to the club.”
