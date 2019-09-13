Corominas delighted to be back as FC Goa start pre-season

Golden Boots winner
Having won the Golden Boots in both of his seasons in the ISL, Corominas has set the bar high for himself.
And he knows full well that people will expect much of the same heading into the new season.
High expectations
"I know the people will have high expectations from me, but for me, the main thing is that the team plays well and we have a good season - that is what I'm focusing on," stated the Spaniard.
The Gaurs start their campaign on October 23 when they play host to Chennnaiyin FC.
Lobera's touch!
The club, under Lobera's tutelage, is one of the most consistently successful teams in the ISL, having reached the play-offs a record 4 times - finishing runners-up in 2015 and 2019.
The Gaurs are also the highest scoring side in ISL history and the reigning champions of the GFA U20 and GFA U18 leagues.
Talent pool
Co-owned by Jaydev Mody, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Ashish Kapadia, Akshay Tandon and Indan cricket captain Virat Kohli, the club has over the years produced many talents.
That include players such as Mandar Rao Desai, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello and Manvir Singh who have represented India at various age levels as well as the senior team.