Corominas delighted to be back as FC Goa start pre-season

By
Ferran Corominas
Leading the charge on the field will again be the club stalwart Ferran Corominas. Images: FC Goa

Bengaluru, September 13: Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up FC Goa started their pre-season at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa under the watchful eyes of head coach Sergio Lobera as star player Ferran Corominas returned to action.

The Spaniard will take charge of the Gaurs for the third season after helping the side to a Super Cup triumph last season along with an appearance in the final of the ISL.

Leading the charge on the field will again be the club stalwart Corominas. Fondly know as Coro, the Spaniard bagged both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball last season and looked eager for another charge at the coveted ISL title.

"I have always said that my family and I have been very happy here and it was just a matter of time before me and the club could come to an agreement and here I am, looking forward to another season in FC Goa colours," commented the 36-year-old.

Golden Boots winner

Golden Boots winner

Having won the Golden Boots in both of his seasons in the ISL, Corominas has set the bar high for himself.

And he knows full well that people will expect much of the same heading into the new season.

High expectations

High expectations

"I know the people will have high expectations from me, but for me, the main thing is that the team plays well and we have a good season - that is what I'm focusing on," stated the Spaniard.

The Gaurs start their campaign on October 23 when they play host to Chennnaiyin FC.

Lobera's touch!

Lobera's touch!

The club, under Lobera's tutelage, is one of the most consistently successful teams in the ISL, having reached the play-offs a record 4 times - finishing runners-up in 2015 and 2019.

The Gaurs are also the highest scoring side in ISL history and the reigning champions of the GFA U20 and GFA U18 leagues.

Talent pool

Talent pool

Co-owned by Jaydev Mody, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Ashish Kapadia, Akshay Tandon and Indan cricket captain Virat Kohli, the club has over the years produced many talents.

That include players such as Mandar Rao Desai, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello and Manvir Singh who have represented India at various age levels as well as the senior team.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
