Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: FFF delays call on leagues until after containment measures

By Russell Greaves
FFF
With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the sporting schedule, the FFF will wait to make a call on France's football leagues.

Paris, April 4: The French Football Federation (FFF) will delay any decision over the outcome of its leagues until containment measures in the country have been lifted.

With the coronavirus pandemic having put sport on lockdown across the globe, football in France is on an indefinite hiatus.

The FFF ruled out voiding the campaign, insisting that a season without promotion or relegation would defy "sporting logic".

In a statement released on Friday, the FFF identified several criteria that would factor into its decision over how and when to conclude the 2019-20 season.

"A resumption of competitions would not mean playing all the days that remain to be played to go to the end of the championships," it read.

"It is out of the question to impose an unrealistic pace of recovery, depending on the level of the championships, to make them go to completion.

"Partial completion of the season will be considered.

"The end date of the championships will logically depend on the level of competition."

The FFF confirmed that regional competitions must end by June 30, and added that the €86million budget allocated to amateur football will be maintained.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue