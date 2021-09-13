Bellamy steps down as Anderlecht assistant to deal with mental health problems

Brussels, September 13: Anderlecht have announced that Craig Bellamy will leave his role as Vincent Kompany's assistant coach to deal with mental health problems.
Bellamy, who talked extensively about his long battle with depression last year, had been part of the Anderlecht coaching staff since 2019.
The 42-year-old has been working as former Manchester City team-mate Kompany's right-hand man since earlier this year, but he will officially step aside on Monday.
A statement on Anderlecht's website on Sunday read: "Assistant coach Craig Bellamy will leave the coaching staff of RSC Anderlecht on Monday.
"Bellamy already struggled with mental problems in the past and these have resurfaced again recently.
"With his departure, the Brit took a very difficult, but absolutely necessary decision concerning his health.
"Bellamy said goodbye to the players in the dressing room on Sunday afternoon after the 7-2 victory against KV Mechelen."
Craig Bellamy quitte le staff de Vincent Kompany suite à des problèmes de santé. We got your back, Craig. Meer info op https://t.co/lCbSWDjZdB pic.twitter.com/CJJVEQRBlP— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) September 12, 2021
Former Wales international Bellamy retired from football in 2014 following a second spell with hometown club Cardiff City.
He moved into coaching with Cardiff at academy level before departing in January 2019 and taking up a similar position with Anderlecht.
Following the news of Bellamy's departure, Kompany added: "Craig has long struggled with his mental health. Now the monster is back there.
"Health is above football. We are obligated to give him the chance to get well."