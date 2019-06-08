Football

Denmark 1 Republic of Ireland 1: Duffy header denies hosts in Copenhagen

By Opta
Shane Duffy - cropped

Copenhagen, June 8: Shane Duffy powered home a late header to cancel out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's opener as the Republic of Ireland battled to a 1-1 draw with Denmark, maintaining their unbeaten start to Euro 2020 qualifying.

The sides were on course to play out a fourth stalemate in five matches since November 2017 until a dramatic finish to Friday's Group D fixture in Copenhagen.

Substitute Hojbjerg got in front of Richard Keogh to break Ireland's resolve 14 minutes from time, only for Duffy to level up nine minutes later to keep Ireland in a strong position at the top of the table.

Mick McCarthy's men, unconvincing 1-0 winners over Gibraltar and Georgia in their first two qualifiers, sit five points ahead of their opponents but have played a game more.

Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2019

