Divock Origi open to permanent Wolfsburg transfer

Bengaluru, January 9: Liverpool striker Divock Origi currently on loan at Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg has hinted that he could make the move permanent in the summer.
Origi scored 11 times for Liverpool last season, however, found himself behind the pecking order with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke in the squad.
And to have more game time, the 22-year-old decided to move to Wolfsburg on a season-long loan deal in the summer to maintain his development.
The loan deal does not include any buy-out clause, however it seems like, the Belgian is so far very much impressed with the Bundesliga side's faith in him and in a recent interview has claimed that he could imagine staying with Wolfsburg beyond the season.
"I take that as a compliment that the club rates me," Origi told reporters about Wolfsburg's efforts to arrange a permanent deal.
"Several factors play a role. I am someone who is enjoying the moment.
"I think everything's possible. I focus on the here and now. I have a good relationship with Liverpool, but feel really well here at Wolfsburg. We'll sit down at the end of the season, and talk we'll see what's next. Right now, I am here for another six months, and I am open for everything."
Origi who has one and a half years left on his Anfield contract has been included as a part of future plans by manager Jurgen Klopp earlier, however, it seems now Wolfsburg are ready to test the resolve and could table a bid in the summer window.
The Belgium international has been in good form for the Bundesliga side so far where he has registered four goals. And following their first choice striker Mario Gomez's departure to rival side Stuttgart, the striker will now be given more opportunities to play which might play a big factor in the transfer saga.