Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

DR Congo 0 Uganda 2: Cranes get first AFCON win since 1978

By Opta
uganda-cropped

Cairo, June 22: Uganda produced an early Africa Cup of Nations shock as they beat Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 in Cairo on Saturday, their first victory in the tournament since 1978.

The Cranes managed just a solitary point in 2017, their only other tournament appearance since the 1970s, but against DR Congo they looked a force to be reckoned with and deservedly ran out comfortable winners.

Despite having the more established talents, DR Congo were second best throughout the first half, going behind early on to the dangerous Patrick Kaddu and then having the frame of the goal come to their rescue just before the break.

Emmanuel Okwi made it 2-0 just after the restart and from there the Leopards never looked like clawing their way back, while the Cranes soar to the top of Group A, ahead of Egypt on goal difference.

Uganda made a hugely promising start and were rewarded in the 14th minute, as Kaddu got in front of the oblivious Cedric Bakambu to glance a header in at the near post from Farouk Miya's corner.

That should have jolted DR Congo into action, but Uganda continued to pile the pressure on – Kaddu inexplicably heading wide from close range just four minutes after the goal.

Michael Azira then saw his 20-yard drive skim the top of the crossbar in the 41st minute, shortly before DR Congo finally showed signs of life in attack, with Bakambu forcing a stunning save from Denis Onyango.

DR Congo's task became even tougher just two minutes into the second period – Okwi meeting Miya's left-wing free-kick with a looping header that beat Ley Matampi from about 16 yards.

Jonathan Bolingi almost pulled one back when his header hit the top of the crossbar with 20 minutes to go, but Uganda held firm to secure the points.

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 28 - June 22 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 291/8 (50.0) vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue