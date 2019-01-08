Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Egypt to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

By
Cameroon was stripped of the right to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last year, and Egypt will be the country to benefit
Cameroon was stripped of the right to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last year, and Egypt will be the country to benefit

Cairo, January 8: Egypt has been chosen as the new host country for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, CAF has announced.

Cameroon had been due to welcome to the competition until being stripped of that right at the end of November.

CAF deemed Cameroon unfit for the tournament due to delays over their preparations, with the Africa Cup of Nations expanded from 16 teams to 24 this time around.

Africa's governing body announced the expansion in July 2017, after Cameroon – who are the defending champions – had been named as hosts.

South Africa had also been in the running to take over from Cameroon but reports have suggested a lack of backing from the government swiftly saw it become an unlikely choice.

Egypt will be the country to benefit from the change, as the tournament returns to the nation that hosted the 2006 edition – the Pharaohs lifting the trophy on that occasion.

South Africa lost out 16-1 on votes to Egypt, CAF announced at Tuesday's news conference.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2019 in India from March 23
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue