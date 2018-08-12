Unwanted Everton pair Yannick Bolasie and Mo Besic close to Middlesbrough move

Bengaluru, August 12: Everton pair Yannick Bolasie and Mo Besic are set to depart Goodison Park on loan to Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season after they were told that neither of them has a place in Marco Silva’s squad this season and could instead benefit from loans to the Championship.
Everton's new boss Silva went on a shopping spree this summer and signed six new names for the Premier League season. This has led some of the players from last season's squad to oblivion and some of the players like Kevin Mirallas, Ashley Williams etc already left the club on loan to gain more game time in a different club.
Bolasie and Besic also reportedly were told to leave the side before the deadline day on August 9 but the club could not arrange a permanent deal.
Bolasie almost joined Burnley on Deadline Day but Everton could not agree on a transfer fee. Likewise, Besic saw also a permanent move to Championship side Middlesbrough collapse because of a mismatch in terms of the deal.
But now according to reports, Boro manager Tony Pulis has urged his board to sign the players on loan for the remainder of the season in their bid to push for a Premier League return and the Merseyside side are now willing to let them go.
Besic spent the second half of last season on loan at Boro, impressing in the heart of midfield and Pulis has been keen on re-signing the no-nonsense midfielder ever since.
As for Bolasie, the player endured a difficult campaign at Goodison Park since his move from Crystal Palace in 2016 because of injuries. The former West Brom manager Pulis has reportedly convinced the winger that he can help him get back to his very best on Teesside.
Bolasie thrived under Pulis at Palace during his earlier days and the English manager apparently wants him to fill the void left by their star winger Adama Traore, who joined newly promoted Premier League side Wolves this window.
The English transfer window for the Premier League has been closed but the below tier sides can still conclude agreements, but only loan deals until August 31.
Apart from these two, Pulis' side are also hoping to bring in players like Jed Wallace, George Saville, Luke Freeman and Sam Byram.