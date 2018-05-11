FA charge Chelsea for protests against referee

London, May 11: The Football Association has charged Chelsea after their furious protests at referee Lee Mason following their damaging 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.
Mason infuriated Chelsea's players when, with the score 0-0, he awarded them a corner but then blew for half-time before it was taken.
Chelsea charged by FA for failing to control players after they confronted referee Lee Mason in Huddersfield tie https://t.co/y9WOTa27J3 pic.twitter.com/RBkiPjN5mp— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 10, 2018
Cesar Azpilicueta, Cesc Fabregas and Antonio Rudiger led the protests, with Rudiger dragged away by assistant coach Carlo Cudicini, who also kept Blues boss Antonio Conte from walking towards Mason to confront him.
"Chelsea have been charged with failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," an FA statement announced on Thursday.
"The incident occurred at half-time during the game against Huddersfield Town. Chelsea have until 6pm on Tuesday (15 May 2018) to respond to the charge."
Conte's side were frustrated by Huddersfield's time-wasting tactics throughout a match that left their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League hanging by a thread.
Fifth-placed Chelsea, who travel to Newcastle for their last game of the Premier League season on Sunday, are two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and will be condemned to the Europa League if the Reds avoid defeat against Brighton this weekend.
Conte has already admitted that Champions League qualification is likely beyond the reach of the Blues.
"The situation wasn't in our hands before this game and, for sure, the possibility is less now after this game," Conte said at the post-match press conference.
"At the same time, we've to try to do our best. We played an intense game, with great desire to get three points. But we weren't able to win the game. That's football.
"It's very difficult to explain the draw because when you've 82 per cent possession and create many chances, concede only on a counter-attack, and draw the game - it's very difficult to explain. But we must accept the result. We must accept staying fifth in the table.
"But it's a pity because I saw a fantastic commitment from my players. They tried to get three points. But they weren't able to score one goal more than our opponent. Football is simple. If you want to win, you've to score one goal more than your opponent. We weren't able to do this.
"I'm realistic. I think that, at the end of the season, you finish in the position you deserve. We dropped too many points this season. If we stay fifth in the table, it means we deserve to stay in this position," Conte rued.
(With inputs from Agencies).
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.