Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA WC 2018 Highlights: Germany stay alive through Toni Kroos goal

Posted By: MyKhel Team
Toni Kroos scored an injury time winner against Sweden to keep Germany alive in the World Cup
Toni Kroos scored an injury time winner against Sweden to keep Germany alive in the World Cup

Sochi, June 23: Germany came back from the brink of a humiliating World Cup exit as Toni Kroos scored a sensational stoppage-time winner to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sweden.

Kroos found the net with a wickedly curling set-piece in the 95th minute of a game that brought out the best and worst of Joachim Low's world champions, who were reduced to 10 men when Jerome Boateng was sent off with eight minutes remaining.

FIXTURES | POINTS TABLE | MATCH STATS

It capped a dramatic turnaround in a match that Germany could not lose after Die Mannschaft were beaten by Mexico in their opening Group F game, but such a scenario was on the cards when Ola Toivonen's superb lob gave Sweden a lead they held until half-time.

ALSO READ: TONI KROOS, GERMANY'S SPEARHEAD

But Low's team-talk at the break obviously struck a chord with the world champions, who levelled early in the second half through Marco Reus' scrappy effort.

Boateng's dismissal threatened to unravel their efforts to get back into the match and it looked as though they would have to settle for a point that would have left their hopes of progressing from the group hanging in the balance, but, with the clock winding down, Kroos' stunner sparked jubilant German celebrations and simultaneously broke Swedish hearts.

The result leaves Group F wide open with no team yet mathematically through. Mexico lead the way on six points, while Germany and Sweden are on three, and South Korea still on zero.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: DEU 2 - 1 SWE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 23:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue