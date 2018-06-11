FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Portugal's rigid system is boring, but works

Bengaluru, June 11: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is a few days away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravanganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
FIFA World Cup fixtures | Groups and points table
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Other teams in Group B: Spain | Iran | Morocco | Group B analysis
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14.
And ahead of the World Cup opener, MyKhel breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
Welcome to Russia, @selecaoportugal! 🇵🇹#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Pimts0il51— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 9, 2018
Country: Portugal
Placed in Group B also featuring Spain, Iran and Morocco
Fixtures: Portugal vs Spain, June 15, at 11.30 pm IST (Sochi)
Portugal vs Morocco, June 20, at 5.30 pm IST (Moscow Luzhniki)
Portugal vs Iran, June 25, at 11.30 pm IST (Saransk)
FIFA ranking: 4
Previous World Cup: 2014 (eliminated from Group G)
Best finish: Third-place in 1966
Star players: Cristiano Ronaldo (striker for Real Madrid), Bernardo Silva (midfielder for Manchester City), Andre Silva (striker for AC Milan), Pepe (defender for Besiktas)
Coach: Fernando Santos
Dia de Portugal 🇵🇹✨ Dia de um país que faz das tripas coração, que se agiganta perante o mundo e faz história. Chegou a hora, uma vez mais, de dar vida ao sonho com muito trabalho e crença a dobrar. No relvado, na tua vida, sonha em grande. Sê maior, sê tudo o que podes ser! #ConquistaOSonho : WWW.CONQUISTAOSONHO.COM : Today we celebrate Portugal Day. Today we pay homage to our ancestors, whose words of wisdom and conquests have inspired the new generations. On the pitch, in your life, work hard, dream big. Be everything you want to be! #ConquerYourDream : #Portugal #WorldCup #fifaworldcup #fifa #nationalteam #football #soccer #futebol #FernandoSantos @cristiano @mfernandes1818 @ricardoquaresmaoficial @mariorui_6 @rpatricio1 @brunofernandes.10 @brunoralves2oficiall @official_pepe @f6nte @raphaelguerreiro14 @cedricsoares41 @ri_pereira @wcarvalho14 @joaomoutinho8 @joaome10 @bernardocarvalhosilva @andresilva9 @goncaloguedes15 @gelsondany77 @betopimparell @anthonylopes12 @rubendias @adriensilva23
A post shared by Portugal (@portugal) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:22am PDT
Football, they say, is a team game and one man alone cannot strike rich everytime. For Portugal, who have the world's best player - Cristiano Ronaldo - in their midst, stardom isn't a bane. Despite the presence of Ronaldo, who will obviously lead their attack, Portugal play a rigid team game that protects their defence. Pepe and Bruno Alves, the two central defenders expected to start for Portugal, are 35 and 36 respectively and their next prospect Ruben Dias is 21 and inexperienced. The entire system coach Fernando Santos has designed ensures that the back four remain compact throughout the game. While Pepe and Alves are expected to win the aerial battles, the full-backs, Cedric Soares and Raphael Guerreiro will rush back to ward away pacey opposition attackers.
Renato Sanches, winner of Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, has been omitted from Portugal's World Cup squad, having completely forgotten how to play football since moving to Swansea.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 18, 2018
Joao Moutinho and William Carvalho will play as defensive midfielders, giving space for Bernardo Silva and Ricardo Quaresma to run up and down the flanks.
Portugal's attacking philosophy is simple. It starts from the back four. The defenders wait around and win the ball and then the counter-attack starts. The creative Silva and experienced Quaresma will float in crosses and expect the striker duo of Ronaldo and Andre Silva to trick their markers, get into space and tuck the ball in. This tried and tested method has been in play throughout the World Cup qualifying and it sure as hell won't be different in Russia.
This kind of football is boring to watch and frustrating for other teams but it works. The key to defeating Portugal is to somehow outwit the two central defenders Pepe and Alves. While Iran and Morocco will find it hard in the group stages, Spain, with Diego Costa, could expose them. And that will tell the other teams how to defeat Portugal.
A caminho da Rússia! #ConquistaOSonho pic.twitter.com/UQTCznqBfM— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 9, 2018
Prediction: Portugal are the Euro 2016 champions but going all the way with those central defenders will be difficult. They will progress in the Round of 16 and if they run into Uruguay from Group A there, that could be the end of the World Cup for them.
Team-by-team analysis:
Group C: France | Denmark | Australia | Peru
Group D: Argentina | Iceland | Croatia | Nigeria
Group E: Brazil | Costa Rica | Switzerland | Serbia
Group F: Germany | Sweden | Mexico | South Korea
Group G: Belgium | Panama | England | Tunisia
Group H: Poland | Japan | Colombia | Senegal
Group analysis: Group A | C | D | E | F | G | H
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends