FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Iran hope to break the first-round jinx

Bengaluru, June 11: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is a few days away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravanganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium? In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14. And ahead of the World Cup opener, myKhel.com breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
Country: Iran
Placed in Group B also featuring Spain, Portugal and Morocco.
Fixtures
June 15: Vs Morocco, 8.30pm IST (St Petersburg)
June 20: Vs Spain, 11.30pm IST (Kazan)
June 25: Vs Portugal 11.30pm IST (Saransk)
FIFA ranking: 37
Previous World Cup: Group stage
Best finish: First round (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014)
Star players:
Sardar Azmoun (Zenit Kazan striker), Saeid Ezatolahi (FC Rostov midfielder), Mahdi Taremi (Al Gharafa striker)
Coach: Carlos Queiroz
The first Asian nation to book a berth for the quadrennial extravaganza, Iran have a big jinx to break.
Though Team Melli are making it to their fifth FIFA World Cup and second in a row, they have never crossed the first hurdle. Queiroz, who has the credit of taking Iran to back-to-back World Cups, has already announced that he would be quitting after the tournament, irrespective of the outcome in Russia.
The onus is on Team Melli to give the Portuguese a fitting farewell. The former Real Madrid boss, who was also an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson when Manchester United won the UEFA Champions League in 2008 is master tactician and he would be keen to get his team past the first round.
Before heading to Russia, Iran had to cede No.1 spot in the region to Asian Cup champions Australia, but a good show in World Cup will help them reclaim that spot and that is an added incentive to perform well.
Young squad
Four years ago, a much experienced Iran won all-round praise in Brazil, especially after having held former world champions Argentina at bay for 90 minutes during the group game, before being felled by a Lionel Messi magic in the stoppage time. This time, Queiroz and Team Melli are arriving in Russia with a relatively young squad.
In the Road to Russia, Iran were the only Asian team to go the entire qualifying campaign unbeaten. If there was one aspect that Queiroz constantly improved, it is their defensive game as Team Melli conceded just two goals in 10 matches in the third round of the qualifiers and all these factors augur well for the three-time Asian champions.
Azmoun the cynosure of all eyes
All eyes will be on Sardar Azmoun, who has quite often been touted as the heir apparent to Iranian icon Ali Daei.
The 23-year-old, is often referred to as 'Iranian Messi' currently plies his trade with Russia's Rubin Kazan and had shot to fame during the 2015 AFC Asian Cup in Australia and will be hoping to impress in Russia. He will have good support upfront from Mahdi Taremi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Reza Ghoochannejhad.
Strong forward line
With such a strong forward line and strong midfield which is marshalled by the ever-reliable Saeid Ezatolahi, all that Iran needs to do is to be a little more resolute at the back. If Queiroz gets his all-round tactics right, then Iran can create upsets in Russia.
Prediction: Group B is indeed tough as Iran have 2010 World Cup champions Spain, reigning European champions Portugal and Morocco for company. It is tough to see Iran coming through, but it certainly is not an impossible task for the Team Melli. The opening match against Morocco is very crucial for Queiroz and his boys if at all they want to come out of virtually what the pundits call the 'group of death'.
