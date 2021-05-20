Five star players who will miss Euro 2020 because of injuries

Bengaluru, May 20: The European Championships, commonly known as the Euros is set to take place this summer after it was postponed last year due to the massive outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament which consists of 24 countries promises to be a festival full of football's top stars.
It is one of those stages where a player dream of making history with his nation. Some of the beautiful game’s biggest stars will be playing at the tournament to prove their mettle. However, there will also be some unfortunate souls who will miss the tournament due to injuries.
On that note, here we have taken a look at such five top names who will miss the Euro on account of injuries:
1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic
The 39-year-old came back from retirement early this year in March where he helped the Swedish national team defeat Georgia in a World Cup 2022 qualifier. He was likely to be one of the first names for the Euro squad this summer. But unfortunately, he has suffered a knee injury in the second half of the Rossoneri's recent 3-0 thumping of Juventus and now has been ruled out of the tournament.
2. Virgil Van Dijk
The Liverpool defender has missed the majority of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury back in October last year. He was already in a race against time to recover ahead of the competition. And now has chosen against participating in the tournament in order to fully recover from the injury.
3. Joe Gomez
Another Liverpool centre-back suffered a serious knee injury in November while on international duty with England. It ruled him out for the rest of the season. He is yet to resume even light training hence will duly miss the quadrennial tournament.
4. Ansu Fati
The Barcelona youngster was on course to a brilliant season for his club and country before a knee injury interrupted his great run. The Spanish international underwent his first surgery in November and was expected to resume training in January. But he is yet to recover from the surgery and is now likely to miss the tournament.
5. Marc Andre Ter Stegen
The Barcelona keeper will also miss the Euro after sustaining a knee injury last week. He will be undergoing an operation on his knee that rules him out of the last game of the season as well as Euro.