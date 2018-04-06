Gary Neville believes Liverpool will not challenge for title next season

Bengaluru, April 6: Former Manchester United skipper and now a TV pundit Gary Neville tries to bring Liverpool fans back down to earth after they watched their stars demolish Manchester City.
The Reds smashed Pep Guardiola's league leaders 3-0 in the first leg of the all-English Champions League quarter final but Neville reckons that the Reds are still some way of being title challengers next season as their performance cannot translate into long-term success.
Asked if the Reds would provide City competition in the Premier League next season, he tweeted: "Don't think so no whilst they are in the Champions League.
"The way they play is difficult to replicate three times a week and their squad isn't strong enough beyond first XI to withstand injuries and lots of games."
Ever faithful to long-time employers United, Neville added "I hope" at the end of his tweet.
After the stunning victory - courtesy of strikes from Mo Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane - Klopp warned his players not to rest on their laurels.
The German, 50, said: "We beat the best team in the world so that's a really good performance.
"It was good tonight, but I am not interested in being good. In this competition, it is about going to the next round, and we are not in the next round. Let's talk about it after the next game.
"We will really have to work there again like hell."Years ago, I played with Dortmund at Real Madrid and we lost 3-0. Afterwards, everybody told me it was done.
"I was really angry about it when they said it. At home, we won 2-0 with six or seven changes in the team - and everyone who saw the game knows we should have won 5-0, 100 per cent, without a shadow of a doubt. I know these things can happen.
“Today it was 3-0 at half-time and nobody was in the dressing room dancing around and celebrating the half-time result.
"Now it is exactly the same situation. This tie is 190 minutes or so, that's it."
